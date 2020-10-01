We have to learn to co-exist with coronavirus, says Cork Airport chief

After seeing passenger numbers decline by 90%, Niall MacCarthy says that Cork Airport needs the kind of supports that have been granted to other regional airports.
We have to learn to co-exist with coronavirus, says Cork Airport chief

Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport, says that the Government to sign up to the EU common travel framework.

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 06:15 AM
Pádraig Hoare

The head of Cork Airport has warned that Ireland’s “economy and people can’t stay cut off from the rest of the world for two years” as the country adjusts to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Managing director Niall MacCarthy was speaking as junior transport minister Hildegarde Naughton hinted that further supports for Irish airports could be on the way.

Cork Airport, which has seen passenger numbers plummet 90% while also losing millions in revenue, must receive financial supports from the Government similar to those that are available to Ireland's other regional airports, he said.

“They will be necessary to sustain and in time rebuild our business at Cork Airport," he said. "The return on supports to aviation are significant, given the economic impact of aviation in creating and sustaining jobs throughout our supply chain, tourism, hospitality, and industry.

“We will be living with this pandemic in some form for the next two years at least. In the meantime, we have to learn to co-exist with the virus and keep people in employment whilst staying safe. Our economy and people cannot stay cut off from the rest of the world for that period.” 

Read More

'Four children isn't enough' as Government urged to accept 400 refugees who fled Lesbos  fire

Quarantines do not work in an air travel context, and people are electing not to travel when faced with a 14-day quarantine on return, he said.

“We strongly welcome the Government’s proposal to sign up to the EU common travel framework in mid-October," he said. "That will require the adoption of a protocol for pre-departure testing for air travel in lieu of quarantines to be successful. 

"Testing methodologies are advancing all the time and the adoption by the Irish Government of a standard, accurate, rapid, low-cost screening method for Irish air travel will start the process of recovery for Irish aviation and tourism.” 

Ms Naughton said further support for Cork and Shannon airports are currently being considered by the Government.

She said that Department of Transport officials are actively “exploring” measures, but did not specify what was being considered.

Ms Naughton said she is “acutely aware” of the challenges airports were facing, including “seeing firsthand the impact on Cork Airport”. 

Read More

Safety concerns mean old landfill sites will continue to cost taxpayers money  

More in this section

SVP to transfer control of 9 hostels, 2 in Cork, to other homeless charities SVP to transfer control of 9 hostels, 2 in Cork, to other homeless charities
Tributes to late Laura Brennan on what would have been her 28th birthday Tributes to late Laura Brennan on what would have been her 28th birthday
VIDEO: Gardaí continuing to investigate West Cork convent fire VIDEO: Gardaí continuing to investigate West Cork convent fire

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 4
  • 7
  • 14
  • 18
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices