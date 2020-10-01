Watch: Cork people urged to limit social interactions as Covid numbers surge  

People in Cork are being asked to limit their social interactions as the city and county work to curb the growing numbers of coronavirus cases.

The plea comes as Nphet meet this afternoon to decide which counties must join Dublin and Donegal in Level Three restrictions.

Yesterday, the HSE confirmed 60 cases of the virus in the county, making a total of 283 positive cases in the last seven days.

The HSE, Cork City Council and the Gardaí have come together to implement emergency management structures, in an effort to reverse the surge in cases.

The Acting Director of Public Health South, Dr Anne Sheahan, has described three actions Corkonians can take to protect themselves and their loved ones from contracting the virus.

"See fewer people, I know that we want to live as normally as possible, but if we see fewer people now it gives us a greater chance of reigning this in," she said.

Be really scrupulous about keeping your two metres distance from anyone that you don’t live with.

Dr Sheahan added that if you have any symptoms or are worried at all, to call your GP for advice.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said the county must "hold firm".

"We can get through this together if we all do our part," she said.

Meanwhile the Lord Mayor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh said: "We can defeat this virus together if we pull together.

"Cork city’s community spirit kept us all going during the difficult months earlier this year and I have no doubt we can get through this surge in numbers keeping the health and safety of our loved ones and our communities in mind.”