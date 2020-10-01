Green Party defends 'robot trees' amid criticism of cost and practicality

Hi-tech ‘city tree’ devices which are set to be deployed on Cork’s street to improve air quality have been dismissed as "robot trees" and “a waste of public money”.

Labour Cllr John Maher led the criticism of the new ‘moss wall’ pilot project which was reported in yesterday’s Irish Examiner and said air quality can’t be solved by gimmicks.

“Maintenance of existing trees rather than the installation of futuristic alternatives should be the focus in improving air quality,” he said.

Cork City Council is planning to deploy up to four of these devices at strategic city sites for several months as part of a wider ‘greening of the city’ initiative.

The moss filters the air, removes pollutants and uses in-built sensors to collate air quality data for analysis. The two-metre by two-metre by three-metre high devices also feature a built-in chair and act as street furniture.

The €380,000 project is one of more than 500 in 11 counties which are being funded as part of a €55m National Transport Authority funding package announced under the July stimulus plan in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The funding is to support pedestrian and cyclist movement and to enhance accessibility in cities, towns and villages.

But Mr Maher said he was baffled by the 'city tree' proposal at a time when the city is strapped for cash and he can't even get grass cut on local greens.

“Even in boom times, this is public money for services that are needed in other areas,” he said.

“Climate change is an agenda that has fallen down the line because of Covid-19 but it cannot have fallen so far to think this is a proper spending of resources."

Air quality cannot be solved by gimmicks. It can be solved by investment in services like the public bike scheme and real tree policies coupled with encouragement to use public transport. If this is a kite being flown it needs to be cut down.

But the Green Party welcomed the devices as part of an initial €4m NTA investment in the city.

Cllr Dan Boyle insisted that these devices are not a replacement for tree planting, and will make a contribution to the city's air quality.

His party colleague, Oliver Moran, said the city has also applied for a further €42m in NTA funding for a range of other projects next year.

"This is the start of a new phase of green investment in Cork," he said.

The city, he said, also plans to plant at least 30 new mature trees in the city centre but said these moss walls can clean the same volume of pollutants as 275 individual trees.

Other projects earmarked for the NTA funding include improved lighting, footpath and cycle facilities across the city, including the widening of pathways on the Blarney to Waterloo walkway, a new off-street cycle track connecting residential areas in the Glen, and a cycleway connecting UCC to CUH.

Also included are the plans for 10 new parklets, and the works to create a new entrance via Half Moon Lane to Tramore Valley Park, improvements to footpaths and zebra crossing, up to 50 new radar-controlled speed signs, and automatic bollards to keep city streets safe for pedestrians.