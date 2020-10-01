UCC suspends 11 students for alleged rule breaches

University College Cork (UCC) has temporarily suspended 11 students pending disciplinary hearings.

The university confirmed the suspensions today less than 24 hours after confirming that it was investigating a number of alleged breaches of student rules which are believed to be linked to Freshers' Week activities.

UCC’s Student’s Union has been under fire for going ahead with several online-only Fresher’s Week activities against the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases, especially in Cork.

The union said moving events online was in line with public health guidelines.

But residents living around the university said they had concerns that many of the activities, which included online DJ sets, would encourage house parties.

In a statement today, UCC told the Irish Examiner that in 11 of the disciplinary cases, a temporary suspension has been put in place pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, which is in line with its student rules.

“These have been made without prejudice to the hearing process,” a spokesman said.

UCC’s Campus Watch body decides whether complaints about student behaviour should be dealt with by the Campus Watch Committee, which hears less serious complaints, or by the Student Discipline Panel, which deals with the more serious cases.

Both groups are meeting daily at the moment.

If students are found guilty of a less serious breach, they are presented with three options:

completing two in-house educational programmes - a bystander intervention programme and an alcohol education programme;

completing just one of those programmes and making a €25 charitable contribution;

or just paying a €75 charitable contribution.

For the more serious breaches, students can be fined, suspended, have their access to library and computer facilities removed, or even expelled.