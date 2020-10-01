Gardaí investigating Limerick 'IRA' gang examine phones and documents found in six raids

Gardaí are analysing mobile phones and documentation as part of a major investigation into an alleged “IRA” gang in Limerick.

Electronic devices, including phones, and documentation were seized when up to 40 gardaí swooped on six properties in Limerick city and its suburbs yesterday.

Three suspected members of a dissident republican group were arrested during the early morning raids, including two men in their 20s and a third in his 40s.

The three are being questioned at various garda stations in Limerick, on suspicion of membership of a republican group, styling itself the IRA, a security source said.

Gardaí said thee men were arrested “on suspicion of being part of an unlawful organisation”.

“Documentation and electronic devices” are being examined by specially trained gardaí.

“As part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected dissident republican activity, gardaí carried out searches at six properties in Limerick city and county this morning, September 30,” gardaí stated.

The raids were carried out by gardaí “from the Limerick Division and the Special Detective Unit, Harcourt Square, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit”.

The three suspects are being held under “Section 30 Offences Against the State Act” legislation, which allows gardaí to question arrested persons for up to three days without charge.