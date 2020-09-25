University of Limerick warns students could face expulsion for organising parties 

The University of Limerick (UL) has responded to reports of students organising large-scale parties next week by warning that those who breach Covid guidelines may face fines, suspensions or even expulsion.

A number of smaller parties have been held over the last week, with larger ones allegedly being planned for next week when colleges return.

Third-level institutions across the country are being placed under tighter public health restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid over the next two weeks, with minimal time on campus expected.

However, it is understood that some students at the Limerick college have taken to groups on social media to plan larger-scale events.

This is despite the fact Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that localised restrictions may have to be introduced in the city if a further increase in Covid cases occurs.

#COVIDWATCHIRL Sept 25 w/ @mikey0callaghan @UL @ICGPnews As we face a resurgence of #Covid_19 and another county goes into lockdown the real heroes will be those who by their individual efforts protect their friends, communities … and counties We can all make a difference pic.twitter.com/bUqbGPGcpB — Liam Glynn (@LiamGGlynn) September 25, 2020

A spokesperson for UL said that “there is no set sanction” for students who breach the code of conduct, but that “penalties allowed within the code of conduct include monetary, academic, suspension, and expulsion.”

“Students at UL are subject to a Code of Conduct. Action can be taken against students through the code of conduct who, by breaching public health guidelines, may be considered to have engaged in conduct that is harmful to others,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also stated they could not comment on individual homes outside of the UL's on-campus accommodation or unaffiliated social media accounts.

The parties are also putting other students, who are following the guidelines, in precarious positions.

One student, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she moved into student accommodation just over a week ago.

In that space of time, her new housemates have moved from having one or two people over to larger gatherings of 20 or more.

The student, who suffers from asthma, says she is worried about getting in trouble with college authorities, as well as the health risks.

“I hate being a kill-joy but I don’t want to get sick or get a fine.

I can’t afford to pay because my housemates keep throwing parties.

“I asked them at the start could they keep the numbers small. They seemed grand with it at the beginning. But nearly every night more and more people are here. The lads just kind of awkwardly ignore me now, it makes me feel horrible.”

The student explained that she is reluctant to call the gardaí, as she can’t afford to move house or pay a fine that comes with it.

“I said it to the landlord and he did put it in the group chat, but that’s all that been done. I might just end up moving back home if it keeps up.”

A spokesperson for UL said students have a responsibility to their wider community to follow government and institutional guidelines.

It is understood that there will be restricted access in the college over the next two weeks, with most classes taking place online.