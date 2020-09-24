UCC to ask students to pay €75 if Covid rules breached

UCC will ask students who break campus Covid rules to make a €75 charitable contribution.

The students will be given this 'informal option' on their first time of breaking the rules and would also have to complete “an in-house educational programme” which would include an alcohol-awareness program.

It comes as the university plans a number of safety initiatives as the new academic term commences next week.

A community charter, a joint social media campaign with its student union, and a Covid-19 safety support team will be brought into effect as the college reopens.

The community charter is a set of principles that students and staff must adhere to, to reaffirm their commitment towards the shared responsibility of protecting the community.

The community charter forms part of the students' and staff's return-to-campus induction.

“We have worked together with our students and staff since the pandemic occurred, and as the new term commences we want to both underline the importance of our shared responsibility and ensure we are supporting students and staff at this time," said interim president John O’Halloran.

To meet Covid-19 health and safety requirements, UCC has installed over 5,000 safety signs on the campus.

As well as this, over 10,000 face-coverings have been distributed to students and staff.

A dedicated Covid-19 Safety Support Team will assist students and staff, and a student-led social media campaign will encourage adherence to national health guidelines throughout the term.

"In addition to the introduction of a Covid Community Charter, UCC has also established a Student Covid Support Team to assist students in adhering to public health guidelines.

"In cases where a breach of the Covid Charter and student rules occurs, there is a process under Campus Watch to hold such students to account,” a spokesperson for the university said.

"If a student has breached our student rules, the student may have an option, in the first instance only, of an informal resolution.

"This may include a €75 charitable contribution and completion of an in-house educational programme.

"These programmes include the Bystander Intervention programme and the Alcohol Education programme.

"UCC cannot pre-judge any complaint that comes before Campus Watch, and each case will be determined based on its own circumstances."