Cork council to pedestrianise 17 city streets with permanent closure of Marina to cars

The pedestrianisation of several Cork city streets which was introduced in response to the pandemic is to be made permanent and extended, under proposals unveiled today.

Cork City Council is to advertise its intention to close 17 streets to traffic - some permanently and others for up to 17-hours a day - including the riverside Marina amenity and Princes St south, where an outdoor dining initiative has made headlines around the world.

The measures are being advanced under Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act 1994, as amended by the Public Transport Regulation Act, 2009 (Section 46).

The proposals, if approved, will see the Marina, which had its temporary pedestrianisation measures extended until December, close to traffic 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and Princes St south, where traders are in talks with City Hall to erect a roof over the street to winter-proof their eat-on-the-street space, closing to traffic 9.30am to 2am, seven days a week.

The full list of streets was revealed this morning in a series of tweets by Green Party Cllr Dan Boyle.

The proposals also include closing St Peter and Pauls Place and part of Paul St, as well as Emmett Place, Little Ann St, and Little Cross St to vehicular traffic 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Tuckey St, Oliver Plunkett St and its street streets, including Grafton St, Marlboro St south, Cook St south and Robert St, will be closed to traffic from 11am to 2am, seven days a week.

Morgan St, Caroline St and Smith St from its junction with Phoenix St to its junction with Oliver Plunkett St will be closed to traffic 11am to 2am seven days a week, with nearby Pembroke St closed to traffic from 9.30 am to 2am, 7 days a week.

And Phoenix St, from its junction with Pembroke St to its junction with Crane Lane, as well as Beasley St, will also close to traffic between 9.30 am to 2am, seven days a week, if the plan is approved.

Mr Boyle said the proposals show that the city council has “gone on a journey” since one of its initial responses to the pandemic was to reopen the long-time pedestrianised Oliver Plunkett St and Pembroke St to traffic, in a bid to support English Market traders.

“But the response from traders to the recent pedestrianisation measures shows that there has been a huge sea-change in thinking,” he said.

“For city centres to be viable, they need to be comfortable places to walk in. When that happens they are better places to live in and do business in.”