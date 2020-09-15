December reopening for Cork's landmark Shakey Bridge

However, councillors were told that some critical elements were yet to be finished
December reopening for Cork's landmark Shakey Bridge

Daly’s Bridge at the Mardyke, Cork. Work ground to a halt on the restoration project during the summer. Picture Dan Linehan

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 12:48 PM
Eoin English

There are hopes that Cork’s landmark Daly’s bridge will reopen to the public in December.

It follows an official update to city councillors at this week's city council meeting on the flagship restoration project where work ground to a halt during the summer.

Work on the repair and restoration of the last surviving pedestrian suspension bridge of its type in Ireland got underway in August 2019.

But issues affecting the main contractor, Keating, saw work stop on this, and several other Keating projects, including a €25m pier extension in Castletownbere in West Cork.

The company has declined to explain why the work stopped.

But it has said it was engaging with Cork City Council about a programme for the completion of the works on the iconic pedestrian bridge, famous for its signature shake.

Historian and Cllr Kieran McCarthy quizzed city officials on the status of the restoration of the near century-old pedestrian bridge as the city council’s public meetings resumed on Monday following the summer break.

The city’s Director of Infrastructure Development, Gerry O’Beirne, said the bridge was a valued feature of the transport and built-heritage of the city and the completion of outstanding works and getting it open again is a priority for the council.

In a written response, he said “significant works have been satisfactorily progressed under the contract” including the phased dismantling, restoration and re-erection of the bridge deck and towers.

“There are however some critical elements of the planned works yet to be completed,” he said.

“These include electrical, lighting works, completion of access ramps and hand, parapet railings, painting, landscaping etc.

“Most of these works items are essential to the safe reopening of the bridge to public use. 

“The council is at an advanced stage in its engagements with the scheme contractor and subcontractors regarding the necessary arrangements for completion of the outstanding items.

Cork's Shakey Bridge earlier this month as it undergoes repair and restoration work. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Cork's Shakey Bridge earlier this month as it undergoes repair and restoration work. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“Completion of the remaining items will take over two months and it is anticipated that the bridge will be re-opened for public use in December.” 

Following a request from Mr McCarthy, Mr O’Beirne agreed to examine the possible reopening of the riverside pathway on the southern banks of the Lee, which runs from close to Wellington Bridge to Fitzgerald’s Park.

The restoration of the bridge was touted as a flagship restoration project for the city.

The contract included the removal of vegetation removal, the cleaning and removal of graffiti, the phased dismantling of the latticed bridge deck, which was removed off-site this time last year for grit-blasting, repair and repainting, and the removal and replacement of timber decking.

The bridge structure was replaced earlier this year, and its towers were repaired and repainted, and its suspension cables were replaced.

The approach ramps on the southern side have been upgraded, and new public lighting has been installed on the ramps and on the bridge structure itself When the work started last year, engineers said the restored bridge will retain an element of shake given the fact that it’s a suspension bridge.

shakey bridgedaly's bridgeplace: cork

