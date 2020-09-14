City Hall approves new cycle lanes near Cork's largest colleges

City councillors have approved plans for new bike lanes near Cork's two largest third level institutions.

The schemes, one along Donovan's Rd and College Rd near UCC, with a link along an existing pathway linking Magazine Rd to Glasheen Rd, and the second along Melbourn Rd and Rossa Ave near CIT, were signed off after a report to city councillors.

Both schemes, which are being funded by the National Transport Authority, were advanced as a package under Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act as part of the city's wider Covid-19 recovery plans.

A total of 71 submissions were made during public consultation.

The report said the vast majority of submissions were fully supportive of the proposed measures, pointing to greater connectivity, improved safety and likely increased usage along these routes for cyclists.

The feedback included observations, some concerns about junction designs, and suggested improvements, including:

a proposal to reduce the speed limit on College Road to 30km/h;

concerns about the impact on wildlife of lighting on the pathway linking Magazine Rd and Glasheen Rd;

and concerns about the design of junctions on Glasheen Rd and Melbourn Rd/Rossa Avenue.

The issues raised will be considered during the detailed design phase, officials said.

The proposed bike lanes are designed to deliver safe, dedicated cycle infrastructure with improved connectivity between the city centre, UCC, Cork University Hospital and CIT.

"The new infrastructure is designed to provide an interim solution in advance of the delivery larger improvements set out in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy," a report to councillors said.

It said the proposed plans will undergo a complete set of road safety audits to ensure the safety of the proposed infrastructure.

Green Cllr Dan Boyle and Sinn Féin Cllr Henry Cremin welcomed the progress on the schemes, which should be in place by Christmas.

Mr Boyle said delivering bike infrastructure quickly will give greater confidence to those who want to cycle.

Mr Cremin asked that his submission to extend the Glasheen Rd bike lane to Roger Casement Park be taken on board to facilitate greater connectivity with CUH.

Green Cllr Colette Finn was also told that the council has applied to the NTA for funding to install cycle detection facilities on strategic cycling routes.

"This project, if approved, would provide the necessary funding to commence a project which would involve the installation of new detectors, the reconfiguration of controllers and the replacement of some key obsolete traffic controllers on strategic routes to enhance existing cycling facilities," director of operations, David Joyce said.

Meanwhile, Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh paid tribute to city officials and staff for their work throughout the pandemic, particularly in reimagining the city to support traders, and for their response to recent flood events.