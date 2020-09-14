Gardaí seize over €10,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Cork City 

Gardaí have seized over €10,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Cork City yesterday evening.

During a search of a house in the Knocknaheeney area, Gardaí from Gurranabraher Garda Station seized €8,500 of cocaine and €2,400 in cash. Gardaí also discovered a small amount of cannabis herb, five bottles of testosterone, a mixing agent and a weighing scales.

The drugs will be sent to the Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The house was empty at the time of the search but Gardaí are following a "definite line of enquiry".