Gardaí investigate 'vicious' mid-afternoon attack on young girl by gang of teens

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault by teenage girls on another youngster.

The alleged assault, on a young woman who also looks to be in her teens, took place in a public park and has been condemned as “totally unacceptable.”

The incident, in which she was punched and struck a number of times, was recorded on mobile phones by other young people.

The attack happened around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon when the park in Blackrock, County Louth, just south of Dundalk, was full of people making the best of the weather.

It was also described as “vicious” by the chairperson of Dundalk Municipal District Cllr Emma Coffey.

Ms Coffey saw videos of the incident on social media.

“I hope the young girl is recovering," she said.

"It is an absolute indictment on the other young people there carrying out the assault and videoing such a vicious attack for their own enjoyment.

This is not right nor should it be tolerated.

"Thankfully, a person intervened or the injuries could have been so much more serious. Such behaviour is totally unacceptable."

The video, shared on social media, shows a woman intervening in the incident.

Local councillor Thomas Sharkey also condemned the incident and called for the parents involved to "take responsibility for where their teenage children are and what they do".

Gardaí in Blackrock have confirmed they have received a formal complaint "regarding an alleged assault which occurred in a public park area in Blackrock, Co. Louth on Saturday, September 12 at approximately 4.40pm.”

“It is reported that a female youth received injuries when she was assaulted by a number of other youths. Investigations are ongoing," a spokesperson said.