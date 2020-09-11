Q&A: When do I have to accept my CAO offer?

Q: I've noticed an error, who do I contact?

A: Make sure to immediately notify the CAO in the Correspondence Section of your CAO account.

Q: When do I have to accept my offer?

A: First round offers must be accepted by 3pm on Wednesday, September 16.

Q: Can I apply to defer my offer?

A: You can request to defer your place but you need to ask the admissions office of the institution. You need to do this immediately. Don't accept your offer if you wish to defer.

Q: What happens if I am not happy with the offer I received and don't wish to accept it?

A: You don't need to do anything - Your name will remain on the waiting list for any courses higher up in your preferences.

Q: What happens if I did not receive an offer?

A: Don't give up just yet. The CAO 'Available Places' lists the unfilled places in courses after all offers have been made and waiting lists exhausted. The list is updated regularly so students should keep checking it. Round Two offers will also be issued to students come 10am on Wednesday, September 23.

Round Three offers will be issued to students on October 1. Failing all that, you still have options. Students can consider Post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses, which act as very good stepping stones to get you to where you want.

Q: Can I appeal my calculated grades?

A: Appeals open on Monday, September 14. You will be able to begin the process via the Calculated Grades Student Portal from 9am. At this time, you will also gain access to the estimated grades determined by your school. Remember that the appeals process is strictly confined to checking if your information was processed correctly. It will not look at how your school determined your estimated marks or class ranking. It will remain open until September 16.

Q: If I appeal a grade and it's successful, will I get a college place this year?

A: Students who are successful and receive a more preferable CAO offer should be able to accept a place this academic year. The Department of Education is aiming to have the checks done within the normal timeframe so that students receive later round offers and start college a little later than other students, but still this year. However, it’s not possible to guarantee yet at this stage, as it depends on a number of factors like the number of appeals received, and the courses being applied for.

* More information can be found on www.cao.ie. The CAO can be contacted through the 'Correspondence Section' and make sure to give as much information as possible, including the nature of your enquiry in the subject line.