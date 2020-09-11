Permanent library for Kanturk after three-year delay

A permanent library service is to be restored to the people of Kanturk after more than three years of a delay in finding a building to house it.

A meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council heard Cork County Council has secured a new building for the library.

Back in June 2017, the council closed the former library premises on Main St, due to what were described as ‘structural concerns’ in relation to the building.

The council maintained it had been left with no option but to vacate the building it was leasing because it might pose a danger to the public.

The following July, it was announced that that the service, which had been forced to operate from a mobile library in the local Cork Marts carpark, would be relocating to a new permanent site at the former Riverside Bar and Restaurant on Strand Street. But unfortunately that proposed deal then fell through.

A report provided to councillors at their most recent meeting, compiled by county librarian, Emer O’Brien, confirmed they had finally found a new, permanent home for the library.

She said the council has identified suitable premises to lease on a long-term basis and is currently at an advanced stage of negotiations with the landlord.

'An ideal central location'

While she did not disclose the location of the premises, it is understood it will be at the former Central Sports store in the Market Square. That business has since relocated to a new home on Strand Street.

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said while a number of premises in the town had been looked at, none was large enough to cater for the wide range of activities planned for the new library.

“It was important that any new building is large enough to suit the needs of the local community and the Market Square premises perfectly suits that bill. This will be an ideal central location for library-users within the town and its wider hinterland and will be of huge benefit to the whole community,” he said.

He said his understanding is negotiations with the landlord of the Market Square building are at an advanced stage and that a lease agreement will be signed shortly.

“This will allow staff to begin fitting-out the premises and it's hoped the new library will be open by Christmas or sometime in early January. Like many other people, I am really looking forward to seeing our new library opened in the town,” Mr O'Shea said.