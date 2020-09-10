Experts bemused by calcium build-up that has left Dunmanway pool closed for a year

Experts have been left baffled as to the cause of a calcium build-up which has caused a Cork swimming pool to close for over a year.

The children's pool at the Cork County Council-run swimming complex in Dunmanway will remain closed due to the calcium build-up, which could cause users to slip and hurt themselves.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District Council by councillor Declan Hurley, who said the closure is regrettable.

The state-of-the-art pool only opened in 2015 but has been closed for over a year due to the issue. Experts have been unable to land on an explanation for why the calcium build-up has emerged at the facility.

Meanwhile, Mr Hurley said he couldn't understand how people were not allowed to take showers at the Dunmanway facility, especially as this was being allowed in other council-run swimming pools around the county.

He was informed there wasn't enough staff to sanitise the showers after use and staffing levels would be looked at again.

Elsewhere, a feasibility study is to be carried out to assess the need for a municipal swimming pool and sports complex in Midleton.

A meeting of the East Cork Municipal District Council agreed to commission the feasibility study on building the facility in the town, which is one of the fastest growing in the country.

It was proposed by Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy, who said it was needed to serve the area's fast-increasing population, in particular because of plans for significant housing growth projected for the town in the coming years.

"There's a steering group in existence which has already done a good deal of work on this. Every child should have access to a swimming pool to learn how to swim. We have the largest number of schools of any town in the county," she said.

Green Party councillor Liam Quaide described it as an excellent motion, while Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey added: "Nearly every person I speak to when I'm out canvassing raises this issue."

Sean O'Callaghan, the council's senior executive officer for the region, said he'd seek funding for it and report back to councillors.