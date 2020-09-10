Report to be carried out into swimming safety at Inch Beach

A report is to be carried out on the safety of swimming at a popular beach in East Cork after councillors asked officials to ensure lifeguards were on duty there for the start of the next tourism season.

The request was made by Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey, Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy and Green Party councillor Liam Quade at a meeting of the East Cork Municipal Council that lifeguards be placed at Inch Beach.

Ms Twomey said rip tides there make it dangerous. “There's a surf school there and loads of children were using it during the summer,” she said.

Ms McCarthy said during recent months it had become a mecca for families and the two car parks adjacent to it were often full to the brim, as were approach roads.

She pointed out there was “a near fatality there during the summer", because of rip tides.

“It's one of the most popular beaches in the county. It would merit a lifeguard at least on a part-time basis,” she said.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty supported her.

Mr Quaide also suggested that the council build public toilets there.

“Increased numbers of visitors to Inch Beach over the summer months have highlighted the need there for certain public services.

At a beach where we have large numbers swimming in, at times, turbulent waters, I’m proposing we collectively request that Water Safety Ireland provide us with lifeguards during the busy summer months.

"In so doing, we would give peace of mind to many beach-goers and could very well save lives,” Mr Quaide said.

Read More Council drafts plan to tackle noxious weed infestation in Cork a year after issue raised

However, municipal district officer Joe McCarthy said the council's water safety officer, Caroline Casey. had said it was dangerous for swimming and putting in a lifeguard would only encourage more people to enter the water.

Sean O'Callaghan, the region's senior executive officer, said the council would only provide lifeguards where it's safe to swim.

“Previous water safety assessments of the beach showed it's not safe to swim there. These assessments are carried out every three years, but we can ask for an up-to-date one,” he said.

Ms Twomey said that would be welcome, but if it wasn't safe then they need to put up signage to that effect.

Mr Quaide maintained that was all the more reason why lifeguards should be stationed there.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty asked that Ms Casey address a future meeting of the municipal district council on this matter.

Meanwhile, Mr McCarthy told Mr Quaide that a programme is being set out to build new toilets at beaches in the county, which will be developed over the coming years.

Ms Twomey asked that a feasibility study be conducted for the introduction of a beach wheelchair for Garryvoe.

She said an all-terrain wheelchair costs about €3,000 and Wexford had eight of them. Mr Hegarty said there was a ramp at Garryvoe which would make access easier.

Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said there should be beach wheelchairs available at all beaches where lifeguards are operating in the county.

Fianna Fail councillor Ann Marie Ahern said she recently met with the minister for disabilities who said she fully supported such moves and would commit to funding them.