Ten new 'parklets' to be installed in Cork City parking spaces

Ten new parklets are to be installed in parking spaces around Cork city.

Cork City Council has now invited applications from ‘parklet partners’ to come forward and adapt the installations which convert parking spaces into outdoor seating areas with planting.

It follows the success of the pilot parklet project on Douglas Street over the last year.

Now, as part of the council’s Reimagining Cork’ strategy as part of wider Covid-19 recovery strategy, the council confirmed today that it has secured funding to provide up to 10 more parklets in the city centre and in the suburbs.

Business owners, institutions, neighbourhood organisations, and other community-based groups are eligible to apply to be a ‘parklet partner’.

Parklets are a cost-effective way to create more vibrant streets, support local business, and provide an inviting green space for residents and passers-by to sit, relax, and interact.

The proposed new parklets will be similar to the current parklet on Douglas Street and will feature seating and pollinator-friendly planting.

Parklets can be used by customers if it is associated with a business, but it must be available for public use and the new structures will include signage indicating that they are a public space.

The funding and installation costs of the parklet will be covered entirely by the city council but the ‘parklet partner’ will be responsible for the day-to-day upkeep of the parklet in their area, and for the maintenance and care of its plants.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, said parklets attract people to different areas so they can relax and have a chat and maybe bring along a cup of tea or coffee.

“They are another initiative by Cork City Council to help people of all ages to enjoy the city safely and thereby to support traders,” he said.

“Business owners and community associations can become a 'parklet partner' and we’re encouraging people to sign up from the end of the week.

“From Friday, the form will be online at www.corkcity.ie so please fill it out and watch your neighbourhood blossom.”

Parklets will be installed initially for one year after which they will be evaluated to consider whether they should be kept in place for another year, replaced with more permanent seating, or moved to a new location.

Those interested in becoming a parklet partner can complete and submit the application form which will be on www.corkcity.ie from Friday.