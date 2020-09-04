Gardaí identify 50 rogue traders in Cork city

Superintendent Mick Comyns said gardaí have identified over 30 separate incidents of such illegitimate home repair services being offered to people in the last 2 weeks
A Garda and Social Welfare checkpoint on the South Link Road, Cork. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 18:01 PM
Eoin English

Gardaí in Cork have stepped up patrols targeting bogus traders after identifying some 50 people involved in the illegitimate home repair racket in the city alone.

Superintendent Mick Comyns said gardaí have identified over 30 separate incidents of such illegitimate home repair services being offered to people across the city in the last two weeks.

"In Cork city, we have identified up to 50 people who we believe travel around the city with the sole aim of trying to defraud people by offering services such as building work, repairs and gardening," he said.

"These people can even go as far as to damage your property and then inform you it needs to be fixed urgently.

"If you are offered services from someone who cold calls to your door, and you don’t believe they are genuine, call us. I would also ask that if anyone feels like they, or someone they know, paid for building work or other services that were not carried out or that was substandard, to call any Garda station and report the matter."

Between these rogue trader incidents, and as a result of checkpoints with social welfare officers, Supt Comyns said around 70 people have now been identified for further investigation by social welfare for suspected fraudulent claims.

He comments came as gardaí mounted a major checkpoint on the city's busy South Link Rd today.

Additional resources, including uniform gardaí and detectives, have been deployed to carry out patrols throughout the city. 

This is in addition to the gardaí and community gardaí who are already undertaking patrols and assigned to investigate such incidents.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Tony Davis urged anyone who hears of bogus traders operating in their area to alert elderly or vulnerable neighbours, and to tell gardai.

"If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the gardaí immediately," he said.

Latest

