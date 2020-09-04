Stephen Donnelly: Pubs and restaurants keep receipts for years, we just need them for 28 days

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that there will be no additional administrative burden on pubs and restaurants under the temporary measures requiring restaurants and pubs serving food to retain records of all food orders for 28 days.

They are already keeping a till receipt for VAT purposes, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

He said: "These receipts are kept for up to six or seven years, they just need to make it available for inspection for 28 days."

Mr Donnelly also said that the new regulations would help enforcement against “the tiny minority” who were flouting the rules.

The measure had been brought in as a temporary measure until the wet pubs reopen and were aimed at protecting pubs and restaurants who were compliant with the regulations, he said.

The vast majority were complying with the regulations and had done “huge work”.

The only places that will be asked to show the till receipts will be pubs which are suspected of flouting the regulations, he added.

"Details will not be required of everyone at the table, just the lead name and number which is required for contact tracing."

Mr Donnelly said there was a wide group of stakeholders involved and it was never the aim to upset people.

Communicating the details with the stakeholders was “a whole of Government job”, but he said “we are living in unprecedented times” and the Government was having to do things within days that would normally take months.

The Minister acknowledged that there was a need to communicate the details fully with the stakeholders as quickly as possible.

Mr Donnelly also said that he did not understand the reaction of the Opposition and members of his own Government to the regulations.

“I don’t understand why there’s a problem. The regulations were published online on Tuesday.”

When asked if the Government’s new Road Map on Covid-19 should be brought forward, Mr Donnelly said that they shouldn't, that the Government should take the extra few days to communicate with stakeholders.