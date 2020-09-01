Questions remain over Amgen site 10 years after €1bn investment fell through

It is 10 years since pharmaceutical giant Amgen abandoned plans for a huge site in east Cork earmarked for a €1bn investment with 1,000-plus jobs and questions remain about the future of the site.

The Amgen plant at Ballyadam in Carrigtwohill was to be one of the biggest investments in Ireland's foreign direct investment history when it was announced in 2006.

Within a year, there were rumblings the plans had gone awry and, in 2010, the US firm announced it was giving up the ghost, citing financial difficulties as a primary reason for abandoning the project.

This week, Amgen joined the elite of global stocks, becoming members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing the likes of fellow pharma giant Pfizer, oil colossus Exxon Mobil and IT defence behemoth Raytheon Technologies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is the marker for 30 large companies trading stock in the US, and includes the likes of Apple, Coca-Cola, Disney, Nike and IBM.

The surge in Amgen shares from September 2 last year means the firm is now valued at $148.4bn (€123bn).

Locally, questions are still being asked about the future of the site and IDA Ireland, the agency tasked with attracting foreign direct investment, is still dealing with the fallout.

County councillor Anthony Barry said there has to be road improvements if it is to attract industry.

"The road network needs major upgrades from Carrigtwohill to Midleton if we are serious about industry and housing. It's currently caught between waiting for an industry to come before investment in the road network, and upgrading first in order to attract industry.

I believe we must do the upgrades first as a matter of priority.

IDA Ireland is actively trying to market the Carrigtwohill site in east Cork.

The site has lain idle since, despite the IDA's best efforts. A spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the IDA continues to market the site for foreign investors.

It remains one of the most serviced vacant commercial locations in the country, with millions pumped in at the time to make it viable for the global pharmaceutical company to operate.

Politicians and business leaders alike heralded the original 2006 Amgen announcement as a game-changing moment for the county. Carrigtwohill was chosen from 25 global locations, and homes in the area skyrocketed in price.

However, Amgen ran into problems with a patent on its latest product within a year of the Cork announcement and said it would be delayed. The company quietly handed back the 133-acre site to the IDA in the years afterwards.

Despite extensive efforts by the IDA, there have been no takers over the years.

Eirgrid has recently expressed an interest in the site as it re-examines building a massive electric converter to form part of a €1bn interconnector project with France.