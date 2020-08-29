Motorcyclist, 50, killed following collision in Kerry

A man has died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car this afternoon.

The 50-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in the collision which happened at around 3pm on the Ring of Kerry N70 between Waterville and Caherdaniel.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

Gardaí and local emergency services attended the scene which is currently preserved for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions along the route are in place.

The Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage who were travelling on this route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.