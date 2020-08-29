Pedestrian killed following collision involving lorry and car

Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 15:02 PM
digital desk

A woman has died following a collision in Dublin this afternoon.

The incident involving a lorry, a car and a pedestrian occurred at around 1pm on the Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the lorry and the car were uninjured.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage - including dash-cam - who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

