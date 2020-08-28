Nerves and nonchalance aplenty for secondary school students' first day back

The school gates at Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork city on Friday morning were a mix of nerves, excitement, and nonchalance, as the school welcomed 120 new students for the first time.

In previous years, the transition to secondary from sixth class in itself is an important rite-of-passage. However, as thousands of children begin at schools around the country, they are entering a transformed environment, far from any they would have imagined a year ago.

Outside the school in Cork city, teachers greeted students on their way in, lining them up, socially distanced, in their class groups. At the school gates, and down the school's drive, families stood apart, waving their children off.

Students on their way in reported feeling a bit nervous, excited, and happy to be on their way into school. The nerves were more to do with not knowing anyone yet as opposed to anything Covid-19-related, one student specified.

Mrs Yvonne Lucey, principal at Regina Mundi, Cork speaking to first years Sarah Hallissey, Elizabeth Carroll and Issy Coughlan on the first day of secondary school. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

There were no nerves for parent Deirdre Connolly, whose daughter was starting on her first day.

She said: "I'm very excited, and the kids are too, no nerves. They need the normality back, and the routine. Her brother is in fifth year, he's back next week, and I have every confidence in the school that it's safe."

Orla Dineen, whose daughter was also starting in the school on Friday, told the Irish Examiner she just hopes all the students have a great year. She also has two sons in the school, one who is going into third year, the other sixth.

She said: “He’s actually quite apprehensive already. He’s worried about points, which is not good going into Leaving Cert year really, but I do find the supports in the school are excellent so I’ve every faith he’ll get the support. They just really miss their friends. They’ve seen one or two, but they haven’t seen the wider group so they’re excited to get back in and see everyone."

Friday marked an important day for the 2020 class of first years, according to principal Aaron Wolfe.

"It's been a long six months. The transition from primary school to secondary school is so important and these children missed the entire end of their primary school experience," he said.

PTadhg O'Laighin, Principal Colaiste Daibheid, with the Cork ETB Covid -19 Starter Pack, as he welcomes new 1st year students to their first morning at their new school, Colaiste Daibheid, Sawmill Street, Cork. File picture: Jim Coughlan

"They missed their confirmations, their school tours, their graduations, and the induction days we would usually do to get them ready, so their first day is really important and it's important to help them feel welcome and safe and get them back to everyday life."

Despite a colossal effort since the Department of Education published its guidelines on reopening schools in mid-July, some tasks remain outstanding.

"We weren't given enough time," Mr Wolfe said.

"Schools weren’t given enough time, and some of the structural work that has to go on in our school still has to happen. Even though we are up and running, there's work that still has to go on, to perfect it all.

"We're getting a prefab in, and we have to put up stud walls in some classrooms. But this school already needed an extension, we're bursting at the seams. This is the biggest year group since the 1980s, it's a school that has become very popular — thank God," he said.

"The first and second years we have now are equal to the size the entire school was a few years ago."

Masks and face-coverings are expected to feature as the most common teething problems in the next few weeks as students settle back into routines.

First year student Saoirse Nolan wearing a mask as she started secondary school at Coláiste Éamann Rís in Cork. File picture: Denis Minihane

"They get very hot, uncomfortable if you are wearing them all day," Mr Wolfe said. "It'll be very hard for students to wear the mask all day so we do imagine that we will have to have 'breathe-breaks'. This was Kevin Barry, the deputy principal's idea - that some students may have to leave for a while, step outside and take a breather and then come back in.

"Masks are going to be tough, and the social distancing at lunchtime, making sure they stay apart."

Schools are well-able to handle potential outbreaks sensitively, he said.

"We have our procedures if a student has symptoms. We will just tackle it in a calm way. Schools are well used to dealing with critical incidents calmly. We'll keep a level head.

"A lot has been expected of teachers in the last few months, consider what happened with the school closures, the Junior Cert, and then the Leaving Cert calculated grades. Teachers have done all that work. They've been happy to do it, and it is a very stressful time for teachers. Huge credit should go out to all teachers because we are in tough times."