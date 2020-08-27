Holiday hero who helped in Co Kerry rescue identified via Covid tracking measures

Covid-19 measures identified the Meath hero who hoped to stay anonymous after he rescued a young boy, his father and two others who got into difficulty while swimming in Kerry on Wednesday.

Michéal Keogh, 22, was swimming near Slea Head when he noticed the four people in distress in the waters at 4pm.

It's understood that a 10-year-old boy got into difficulty in the high waves when his father and two other male relatives tried to help him and they in turn were overcome by the strong currents.

Michéal, who was on holiday with his family from Enfield in Co Meath, saw they were being pulled out by the current and didn't hesitate in trying to help.

"Myself and another man, Dan Sullivan, who I had never before met, managed to get the people as far as a rock in the sea and they clung to it," he said.

"It was scary but thankfully I managed to push the boy far enough so his dad could grab the boy's leg and pull him up on the rock so I could get on the rock too.

"The other man organised a human chain on the beach. It took me a minute but when I saw them making the human chain, I knew that this was the best option.

"I took the boy from the rock first and carried him over my head in waves that were out of my depth to the human chain.

"I went back and grabbed the others one-by-one under my arm and swam back with them to the human chain which took them onto the shore."

The people who were saved, understood to be from Dublin, were very thankful to Michéal after the incident.

Michéal, who loves surfing, was back with his family on the beach on Thursday morning catching some waves.

Read More West Cork students go loopy for charity cycle

Michéal left the beach to avoid publicity

Ironically his mum Jacinta said that it was only because of Covid-19 tracing that Michéal was identified.

"We were on Inch beach earlier and I don't know why we moved but we did and myself and Michéal Snr were sitting enjoying a cup of coffee when Michéal decided to go for a swim," she said.

"We didn't see anything and it was only when we walked down and saw him talking to someone that we found out what had happened.

"He was shaking and wanted to leave the beach and keep his head down away from any publicity so we found a small tea room as I thought the tea would help the shock.

"My details were taken because of contact tracing and we watched as the rescue helicopter came onto the beach.

"After the rescue, someone came into the tearoom to see if Michéal was there and got my details.

"He's out surfing at the minute but I think we are all still overwhelmed and shocked by events," she said.

"We are very proud of his actions and it is just the thing he would do to help but normally he would do it anonymously."

Coincidentally, Jacinta was listening to an interview a few weeks ago regarding Navan teenager Callum Keane, who saved two boys from the River Boyne.

"I was driving along and I had to pull in to listen to him," she said.

"I remember thinking what an amazing chap he was. Little did I know a few weeks later that my son would be doing the same thing in saving lives," she added.