'It was mad to be out there': Meath man recalls Kerry sea rescue

A holiday maker who helped rescue four people off the Kerry coast on Wednesday afternoon has said that they were lucky to have gotten out of the situation safely.

Micheál Keogh, 22, from Enfield, Co Meath was swimming at Coumeenole beach near Slea Head when he noticed a boy get into trouble in the water.

Mr Keogh told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he first saw the boy, whom he thought was called Jacob, in the water near the cliff face where he knew there were dangerous currents.

The boy’s father and then his two uncles went to his assistance and then they also got into difficulty.

“They were struggling, I don’t think any of them could swim.” At that stage another man, Dan Sullivan got onto the rocks where he formed a human chain with the assistance of others.

Mr Keogh managed to keep the boy’s head above water and brought him over to Mr Sullivan.

In the meantime, he had assisted the father and uncles to a rock and subsequently brought them, one by one, over to the human chain which brought all four to shore where a lifeguard, who was also on holiday, assisted before the arrival of the Coast Guard.

Mr Keogh said that the area near the cliffs is a very dangerous place to swim with very strong currents.

“It was mad to be out there.” He had been to the beach before and knew not to swim in that location, he said.

Shortly afterwards Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 arrived on the scene, to airlift the boy to University Hospital Kerry as a precaution.

“I just tried to help as much as I could,” said Mr Keogh.