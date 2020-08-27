West Cork students go loopy for charity cycle

Two hardy West Cork college graduates have embarked on a month-long fund-raising ‘loop’ of the island of Ireland in a bid to help alleviate the negative impact of the pandemic on their communities.

So far, the duo who have been camping and cooking in the open for weeks as they tour Ireland’s rugged coastline, have raised more than €5,000 for the Rapid Response and Pieta House charities.

After setting off from the picturesque village of Rosscarbery in West Cork on August 10 last, Sean Gordon from Rosscarbery and his friend Joe McCarthy from Drimoleague have bicycled through Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

They are heading back to West Cork along the East coast via Dublin, Wicklow, Waterford and East Cork.

The pair are due to complete the demanding three-and-a-half-week trek - during which this country was battered by Storm Ellen – on Sunday next, September 6, at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

Both cyclists, aged 24, who are summer employees at the hotel, decided to be proactive around the general feeling of depression brought about by the pandemic.

They set up a GoFundMe Page called Doing The Loop, packed their bicycles with cooking equipment, food and a tent, waved goodbye to family and friends and set off around the coast to raise money for the two charities, thus indirectly helping their communities.

“They see a greater need for Pieta House services for example, as a result of the pandemic. They feel many people will be emotionally affected and finding life difficult, so they embarked on this three-and-a-half week cycle of the Irish coastline, taking in the Wild Atlantic Way and the Ancient East routes to raise money,” explained Kate Crowley of the West Cork Rapid Response.

Sean Gordon and Joe McCarthy heading into Storm Ellen during the week in Benbulben, County Mayo

On their return, the hardy duo will be welcomed by Neil Grant of the Celtic Ross hotel at a special welcome-home event held in full compliance with pandemic hygiene protocols.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the duo’s fund-raising efforts can donate via the GoFundMe page. Alternatively, people who prefer to donate money manually can call to the Celtic Ross Hotel on the afternoon of Sunday September 6 and place their donations in a special donations box.

“These two young men are exceptional. They’re carrying their tents and cooking equipment on their backs, have slept outside and have gotten soaked wet, all with the aim of giving back to their communities by contributing to these two carefully chosen charities," Ms Crowley declared.

“They feel their cycle will be for the good of everyone in their communities.

“This was an exceptional gesture. The two lads are really roughing it, plus they’re enjoying it hugely."

I think their example is an eye-opener as to how young people can be positive and proactive in a pandemic.”

Sean Gordor studied Applied Maths & Physics in UCC. and is going on to France in September to study Computational Neuroscience. Joe McCarthy studied Animal Science in UCD and is going on to study Veterinary Medicine in UCD in September.