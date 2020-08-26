Man rescues boy, 10, from sea in west Kerry

A 10-year-old boy has been rescued from the sea in Co Kerry after getting into difficulty while swimming.

The child, who is believed to be holidaying in the area with his family, was swimming at Coumeenole beach near Slea Head when he was overcome by strong currents at 4pm this afternoon.

The boy's father and two other relatives had attempted to come to his assistance but they were also overcome by the strong currents.

A 22-year-old man from Co Meath who was swimming nearby came to the child's aid.

Mícheál Keogh from Enfield told RTÉ he saw the three adults and the child in distress and, along with another man, went to their assistance.

"I saw there was a young boy in trouble over to my left and I knew there was a dangerous current where he was. I saw his father tearing in after him and then he got in to trouble," Mr Keogh said.

"And two more relatives came in as well, I think they were uncles.

It all happened really quickly. The waves were fairly big. They were being pulled out by the current.

"Another man, whose name I didn’t get, ran in to help but couldn’t get the boy back to shore, the waves were just too high. But we managed to pull the boy and the three other men as far as a rock in the sea. I told them to cling on to it."

Mr Keogh said the other man organised a human chain on the beach to assist them.

"I took the little boy from the rock first. The waves were breaking and I was still out of my depth, but I was able to lift the little boy above my head and I carried him from the rock as far as the human chain. Then I went back out for the others.

"One by one I just grabbed them under by arm and I swam in with them."

The boy was attended to by a doctor and an off-duty lifeguard on the beach.

Members of Dingle coastguard and the Shannon-based Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 arrived on the scene, having been tasked by Valentia Coastguard.

The young boy was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry as a precaution.

It all happened very quickly. I’m a fairly good swimmer and I just knew I had to do something fast. I think my mother is more shook after the whole thing than I am.

"She was up in the car park and only heard from others what had happened below on the beach. She got a desperate fright!"

The rescue comes days after a father and son were saved by five teenagers during a dramatic beach rescue in Cork.

Harry Pritchard, Richard McSweeney, Kate Horgan, Jamie Venner and Cillian Foster. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Jamie Venner, Richard McSweeney, Cillian Foster, Kate Horgan and Harry Pritchard were fishing in a rib at White Bay, near Roches Point, when they rushed to save a father who was left clinging to a marker buoy after his son, nine, was swept out to sea.

It is understood that the boy had been on an inflatable device when he was caught in a strong current and was swept out to sea. His father went into the water to help him and both were swept out further.

A member of the public heard the father’s cries for help and raised the alarm.

The boy managed to make it ashore himself at the back strand area, but the father was left clinging to a marker buoy.

The five teenagers were on the scene before the emergency services arrived.

They retrieved the man onto their boat, and brought him ashore where he was reunited with his son.