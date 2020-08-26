Upkeep strategy sought for Cork's older buildings following latest incident

The Green Party has called for an upkeep strategy aimed at older buildings in the historic heart of Cork city after another incident involving falling plasterwork.

The incident on Liberty St follows a number of so-called ‘at-risk building’ call-outs in the city centre in recent months.

It also comes against the backdrop of the city council’s ambitious Covid-19 recovery strategy which aims to encourage al fresco dining on several city centre streets — many in areas overlooked by old buildings.

Weathering was most likely responsible for the loose plaster which fell from a building on Liberty St on Tuesday night.

One unit of Cork City Fire Brigade, officials from the city council’s building control department, as well as representatives of the building’s owners, attended the scene and sealed off an area of the street pending a detailed structural examination.

Crews from Anglesea Street currently in attendance at a Potentially Dangerous Building on Liberty St.



Building inspector also in attendance, avoid the area and expect traffic delays. #CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/u1go5iAGvJ — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 25, 2020

They quickly established that there were no structural issues affecting the building and that the incident involved loose plasterwork falling from the facade.

It was subsequently classed as a minor incident and any remaining loose plaster was removed, the council said.

“The loose plasterwork was likely to have been caused by weathering. It’s planned that any necessary works will be undertaken by the owners,” it added.

While the Green Party welcomed the news that no structural issues had been identified, one of its councillors, Dan Boyle, said it was worrying that many buildings in this area of the city are showing signs of lack of upkeep.

Read More Council steps in to arrange works on derelict Cork city centre buildings

“There is a need for a wider plan to deal with this ongoing problem,” he said.

There have been a number of incidents involving 'at-risk' buildings across the city in recent months, some linked to structural issues and others linked to upkeep issues.

The city council is continuing its work to stabilise three derelict buildings on North Main St.

The Christian Bookshop building on Tuckey St remains cordoned off after a section of one of its upper floors buckled outwards.

Large A-frame supports have been installed outside the building to facilitate repairs.

Tuckey St is one of the city streets which have been pedestrianised as part of the city’s Covid-19 recovery strategy. Efforts are underway to extend the pedestrianisation there until December 31.

In May, two people suffered minor injuries after parts of a wooden facade above Dealz on Daunt Square gave way and fell.

And, last September, a young woman was injured after she was struck by masonry which fell from a building on St Patrick's Street.

The woman’s mother said at the time that it was a miracle her daughter was not killed in the incident.

“She didn't hear anything, she was just struck by a brick. There were pieces of wood and masonry as well,” she said at the time.

"It was her backpack with her laptop that bore the brunt of the impact thankfully. But she did suffer injuries to her neck and back.”