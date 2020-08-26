Tipperary 'cannot entertain another lockdown', says TD as meat plant confirms 22 Covid-19 cases

ABP Cahir, a meat processing plant in Co. Tipperary, has confirmed that 22 workers have tested positive for Covid-19, after the mass testing of 460 staff.

According to ABP, the testing of close contacts of the 22 positive cases saw a further 16 positive results.

In a statement, ABP said: "The tests were carried out after consultation with the HSE and with their full approval and guidance."

ABP added that all those in close contact with the confirmed cases were self-isolating.

"As a precaution, the site has been operating on a limited capacity since the first positive test on August 14.

"The company continues to work in close collaboration with the HSE."

When asked how many inspections were carried out at ABP Cahir, the Health and Safety Authority said: "The authority cannot comment on specific workplaces."

Meat Industry Ireland said they had no comment on the latest outbreak.

"People are very concerned. We cannot entertain another lockdown, nor should we.

"We value the plant [for the employment it brings], but we are disappointed in the way this has transpired. Rumours were spreading for two weeks.

"We had a huge difficulty obtaining figures and getting information.

Shops had issued statements saying that there was no cases on their premises, rumours were just abounding.

Mr McGrath says many Tipperary businesses have already closed or are struggling because of the second lockdown, and "cannot contemplate" a third.

He is calling for a clearer plan from the Government in relation to Covid-19, to avoid further lockdowns.

The Labour party also voiced concern at the ongoing clusters.

A new minister for agriculture needs to be appointed as a matter of urgency, said Labour spokesperson for agriculture, Seán Sherlock.

"Since the resignation of Dara Calleary last Friday the Labour Party has called for the quick appointment of a new minister for agriculture by having the Dáil return this week. A new Minister is needed to restore confidence to farming communities.

"The confirmation of further cases at the ABP meat factory in Cahir confirms our view. Yesterday two cases were also confirmed at the ABP plant in Clones, and a further four cases at Rosderra Irish Meats in Clara, Offaly."