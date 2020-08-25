Covid-19 outbreak confirmed in Direct Provision centre in Limerick

The HSE has confirmed it is managing a Covid-19 cluster at a Direct Provision centre (DPC) in Limerick city.

The HSE said that a letter sent to residents at Hanratty’s Hotel, Glentworth Street, was ‘a standard letter that we use when there is a number of cases in a congregated setting”.

Management at the centre declined to comment.

The HSE letter, dated August 1, stated that “some cases of coronavirus Covid-19 infection have been diagnosed in residents of Hanrattys”.

“The managers and staff are taking all the necessary measures to reduce the spread of the virus,” it read.

When asked about it, a spokesman at Hanratty’s said to “contact the Department of Justice”.

The Department of Justice replied: “Confirmation of any cases and testing is a matter for the HSE.”

The HSE initially replied that direct provision was “the responsibility of the Dept of Justice and queries in relation to same should be directed to that government department”.

It stated “a national planned programme for voluntary testing for residents in Direct provision sites will commence in the coming weeks”.

In a subsequent statement, a HSE spokesman replied: “The HSE can confirm that this is a standard letter that we use when there is a number of cases in a congregated setting. As you are aware, the HSE cannot provide further details on Direct Provision Centres affected by Covid-19 nor can we comment on individual tests or results of residents of these centres.”

The HSE can confirm that a letter was sent out to residents of a direct provision centre in Limerick as the result of a number of Covid-19 cases being diagnosed in that facility.

“All cases and close contacts have been identified, contacted, advised and managed appropriately according to current Public Health guidelines. We cannot comment on individual cases due to patient confidentiality.”

The HSE did not respond to questions including, how many residents had tested positive for the virus; how many tests have been carried out, and, how many residents were awaiting results.

It also did not reply when asked if tests were being conducted on the site of the premises; or at a Covid test centre; who was footing the bill for the tests; or when it was first made aware of the outbreak.

Hanratty’s, like other direct provision centres, is subject to regular inspections from the Reception and Integration Agency (RIA).

According to the latest RIA report on Hanratty’s, following an inspection at the centre on June 28, 2019, it was stated that 212 residents were being accommodated in “twin”, “triple”, “quad”, and “five bed” rooms.

Indoor facilities for residents include “wifi”, “board games” and newspapers”, “Sky TV”, and a “private room for meetings and prayer”.

Residents also had access to local library facilities.