Golfgate: Phil Hogan publishes timeline of travels in Ireland

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has published a full timeline of his travels in Ireland that makes no mention of his visit to Limerick on August 12 as revealed by the Irish Examiner today.

Mr Hogan published the timeline as part of his report to the EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

Ms Von der Leyen had requested a more detailed report after his first submission.

Mr Hogan today published the following account of his time in Ireland:

31 July – I arrived in Ireland, completed the statutory Passenger Locator Form and travelled to my temporary residence in Co. Kildare.

5 August - I was admitted to a Dublin hospital for a medical procedure.

While in hospital, I tested negative for Covid-19 (www.citizensinformation.ie confirms that a negative test result ends the self-restriction period).

6 August - I was discharged from hospital and returned briefly to my temporary residence in County Kildare.

7 August – I travelled to Kilkenny before the local lockdown rules came into effect at midnight in Co. Kildare (and neighbouring counties Laois and Offaly).

12 August - I travelled to Dublin from Kilkenny for essential work reasons, which required my attendance at the European Commission office. While in Dublin, I also had separate meetings with the Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) and with Minister Robert Troy, to brief them on events relating to ongoing negotiations with the U.S.

13 August – I played golf in Adare, Co. Limerick and returned to Kilkenny.

17 August – I travelled from Co. Kilkenny to Co. Galway via Co. Kildare. I stopped briefly in Co. Kildare at the property in which I had been staying for the purpose of collecting some personal belongings and essential papers relating to the ongoing negotiations with the USTR, Robert Lighthizer, which continued while I was in Co. Galway. This culminated in an agreement on a package of tariff reductions on 21 August.

18 August – I played golf in Co. Galway, staying in Clifden. (no formal dinner or reception).

19 August – I played golf in Clifden, and subsequently attended a formal dinner for which I have since apologised.

21 August – I returned from Galway to my temporary residence in Co. Kildare to collect my remaining personal belongings, including my passport, and stayed there overnight to catch an early morning flight to my primary residence in Brussels from the nearby airport.

22 August – I returned to Brussels.

Memorandum to President von der Leyen outlining the relevant requirements issued by the Irish Government in relation to #Covid19, and how I adhered to them at all times during my recent visit to Ireland: https://t.co/ZhwJ7SwIPU — Phil Hogan (@PhilHoganEU) August 25, 2020

It is not immediately clear from Mr Hogan's published timeline where he spent the night of August 12.

Multiple sources confirmed to the Irish Examiner that Phil Hogan stayed in a Limerick hotel and ate at a restaurant in Adare on August 12, one day before his 14-day isolation period was due to expire.

Mr Hogan’s spokesman has confirmed the commissioner played golf on August 13, but did not address specific queries from the Irish Examiner about his presence in Adare the night before.

He was seen dining at the Limerick restaurant in the town on August 12, the same day that he had met with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in Dublin, a meeting a spokesperson had said was "essential".

On further questioning, the spokesperson said that Mr Hogan had travelled to Adare from Kilkenny but "he did not know on which date".

Mr Hogan's 14-day isolation period ended on August 13, having arrived back in Ireland on July 31.

In his statement Mr Hogan said that after being admitted to hospital for a medical intervention on August 5 he tested negatively for Covid-19.

"As I had received a negative Covid-19 test while in hospital, I was not under any subsequent legal requirement to self-isolate or quarantine."