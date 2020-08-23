Father and son in hospital following dramatic rescue off Cork beach

A father and son are being treated for suspected hypothermia after a dramatic rescue off a beach in Cork this evening.

It is understood that the boy, nine, was on an inflatable device when he was caught in a strong current off Fountainstown beach some time before 8pm and was swept out to sea.

The father went into the water to help him and both were swept out further.

A member of the public heard the father’s cries for help and raised the alarm.

The Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue coordination centre at Valentia issued a general alert, tasking the Waterford-based Coast Guard rescue helicopter 115, as well as Crosshaven RNLI and Crosshaven Coast Guard ground units to the scene.

Members of the public also rushed to help the casualties as Gardai and National Ambulance Service paramedics also responded.

The casualties were brought safely ashore by the time the Coast Guard helicopter landed on the back beach area of Fountainstown beach.

Paramedics on board the aircraft assessed them at the scene before they were flown to Cork Airport where they were met by paramedics, for road transfer to Cork University Hospital for further assessment.