Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Cork road accident
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 18:51 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a head-on collision which resulted in three people being taken to hospital last Saturday.

The accident occurred on the R610 at Raffeen at approximately 9.15pm.

A man, 34, who was driving one of the cars, is in a critical condition.

The driver of the second car, a 56-year-old man, and his passenger, a 17-year-old boy, received non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a time as forensic collision investigators examined the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road between 9pm and 9.15pm to contact them.

They are also appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dashcam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120.

Hogan must fully account for movements, says Tánaiste

