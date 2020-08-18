Shots fired at fishing officers as they seized a boat and wild salmon on River Suir

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) protection officers were uninjured despite gunshots being fired during the seizure at the upper tidal River Suir on the night of July 29, near Carrick-on-Suir.

"A firearm was discharged by the alleged offenders while IFI officers were responding to this illegal and highly damaging environmental crime," the body said.

Gardaí attended the scene and the incident is being investigated, IFI said.

IFI director, David Mc Inerney, said: “The salmon caught by this illegal net were on the final leg of an arduous journey to reach their native spawning rivers.

"The fish were fresh in from the sea, having survived a journey from either the coastal waters off west Greenland or the Faroe Islands, before being cruelly killed by an illegal net, a few miles from their final destination."

He added: "It cannot be stressed enough that nobody should purchase wild salmon that does not carry either a green or white gill tag through the mouth and gill clearly displaying the name Inland Fisheries Ireland.

I would like to highlight the dedication and courage demonstrated by the officers in tackling illegal fishing in the face of significant personal danger.

Earlier this month in a separate incident, two men appeared in court on charges relating to illegal net fishing at Broadmeadow Estuary in Malahide.

IFI officers told Swords District Court that surveillance was carried out on a net that had been staked in the estuary on August 5, 2019.

A 68-metre long net which contained mullet and flounder was seized.