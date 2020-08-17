Tipperary meat plant confirms case of coronavirus

It is the second time a Covid-19 case has been confirmed at a plant in the county.
Tipperary meat plant confirms case of coronavirus

ABP Foods in Cahir said the case was confirmed on Friday, and all close contacts of the worker are self-isolating and will undergo testing. File picture

Monday, August 17, 2020
digital desk

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at a meat plant in Co. Tipperary.

ABP Foods in Cahir said the case was confirmed on Friday, and all close contacts of the worker are self-isolating and will undergo testing.

In a statement, the company said a range of Covid-19 protection measures have been in place since March.

They include temperature checks at the factory entrance, staggered start and end times, and "Covid-19 marshals to help everyone to manage and understand the new processes".

It is the second time a case has been confirmed at a plant in the county, after an outbreak at a mushroom farm in Golden last week.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath said the latest outbreak is a worry.

Deputy McGrath said: "It is a concern, Cahir isn't all that far from Golden in south Tipperary and I do appreciate the HSE are dealing with the mushroom plant and they have dealt with it pretty swiftly.

"I hope that this was detected early on and people are isolating so hopefully it can be contained at these two locations."

