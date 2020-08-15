West Cork hit by flooding after heavy rain

West Cork hit by flooding after heavy rain
Rosscarberry in West Cork was badly flooded. The N71 road flooded for the second time in three days overnight. Picture: Andy Gibson
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 12:08 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Motorists in Cork are being advised to drive with caution following floods at Rosscarbery, Clonakilty, Bantry and Dunmanway.

Cork County Council said its roads department and Fire Service staff have been working through the night to put sandbags in place and divert floodwaters away from the N-71 and surrounding properties.

The road will remain closed at Rosscarbery until later today, with traffic diversions in place.

The heavy rain has caused additional damage to the Rosscarbery to Glandore road, the R-597 at Roury bridge.

Other roads around the Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Bantry and Sheep's Head areas have also been affected.

Read More

Second Cork player wins big on Euromillions

More in this section

23429_1_articlelarge_bn-964619_f5df6fa809f342b29d3be8e697177481.jpg Second Cork player wins big on Euromillions
Coronavirus - Wed Aug 5, 2020 Fine Gael councillor warns of further lockdown measures in Tipperary
CC%20Covid%20-22%20update Mushroom plant suspends operation following positive tests for Covid-19

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

  • 12
  • 13
  • 20
  • 22
  • 29
  • 34
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices