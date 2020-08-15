West Cork hit by flooding after heavy rain

Motorists in Cork are being advised to drive with caution following floods at Rosscarbery, Clonakilty, Bantry and Dunmanway.

Cork County Council said its roads department and Fire Service staff have been working through the night to put sandbags in place and divert floodwaters away from the N-71 and surrounding properties.

Flooding in #WestCork after last nights storm.



This is the road directly outside my house between #Rathbarry and #Castlefreke woods



Drivers please take care on approach.@CorkSafetyAlert #Clonakilty#Rosscarbery pic.twitter.com/sVdftCDuTc — Duncan Darlison (@qprduncan) August 15, 2020

The road will remain closed at Rosscarbery until later today, with traffic diversions in place.

The heavy rain has caused additional damage to the Rosscarbery to Glandore road, the R-597 at Roury bridge.

Another 50+mls of rain last night, cows standing in water #WestCork pic.twitter.com/R61wReNqm6 — Denis O'Donovan (@odonovandenism) August 15, 2020

Other roads around the Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Bantry and Sheep's Head areas have also been affected.