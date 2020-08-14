Mushroom plant suspends operation following positive tests for Covid-19

This news comes as acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned of increasing numbers of Covid-19 across the country. 
Mushroom plant suspends operation following positive tests for Covid-19
Dr Ronan Glynn, acting Chief Medical Officer, said we must continue to do all we can to avoid returning to where we were in March and April. File picture: Stephen Collins / Collins Dublin
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 20:51 PM
Jess Casey

A mushroom plant in Tipperary has suspended operations following a number of positive cases of Covid-19.

Walsh Mushrooms in Golden, near Cashel confirmed in a statement that it had suspended work after a staff member who was in self-isolation tested positive for the virus.

The news of the suspension comes as the acting Chief Medical Officer warned that the number of new Covid-19 cases increased across the country this week.

Dr Ronan Glynn made his statement as a further 67 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Friday.

“We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April,” he said.

At Walsh Mushrooms, subsequent testing of close contacts of a staff member has resulted in further positive cases, the company confirmed in a statement.

“As a business, we have stringent measures in place to control Covid-19 since March and we have had no incidence of Covid-19 up to this point," the statement read.

Read More

Covid-19 cases increase nationally but vary geographically 

“We are working with the HSE and all relevant authorities assisting in contact tracing and testing of all staff.

“We will use the opportunity to deep clean the plant during the temporary closure. Essential maintenance will continue at the facility."

“The safety, wellbeing, and protection of our employees, their families and the local community is our number one priority.” 

Figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show that 16 of 67 new cases confirmed on Friday were acquired through community transmission.

In Dublin, 18 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, and 17 in Kildare.

A further nine cases were confirmed in Clare, and five more in Limerick.

The rest of the 18 cases were in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, and Wicklow.

“We have seen cases rising all across the country this week,” said Dr Glynn.

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to 6. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.” “We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups — wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance.” 

Read More

67 more cases of Covid-19 and no new deaths

More in this section

Skellig%20Star%20Tuesday%20evening%20march01 Justice department responds to claims that five men shared one room in direct provision centre
Skellig Michael Aerial pic7.jpg Skellig Michael 'hazardous and unsafe for visitors' after serious rockfall near guide huts
Mount%20Cara Closure of Mount Cara nursing home postponed until January 2021 
#covid-19tipperarydr ronan glynnwalsh mushrooms

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

  • 12
  • 13
  • 20
  • 22
  • 29
  • 34
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices