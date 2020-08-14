Cork campaigners ask for Taoiseach's support after sex assaults on homeless women

Rape survivor and campaigner Lavinia Kerwick has called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to meet with Cork Penny Dinners co-ordinator Caitriona Twomey to address a spate of sexual assaults against homeless people in Cork.

Ms Kerwick, who in 1992 became the first Irish rape survivor to waive their right to anonymity, and whose campaigning led to the introduction of victim impact statements, and the granting to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) the power to appeal the leniency of sentences, spoke in the wake of comments by Ms Twomey and by Cork Sexual Violence Centre founder Mary Crilly.

Ms Twomey described a recent incident in which she had to physically drag an assailant off of an unconscious homeless woman, before waiting for the Gardaí.

She also detailed a similar incident in which another homeless woman was sexually assaulted.

Ms Kerwick told the Irish Examiner that she was horrified at the plight of homeless people subjected to rape and sexual assault, and she called on the Taoiseach to recognise the work of Penny Dinners and the Cork Sexual Violence Centre.

Cork charity says homeless women being sexually assaulted 'in plain sight'

“I think the Taoiseach should come to Penny Dinners and – on behalf of us all – thank Caitriona Twomey for putting her own safety at risk to save that poor homeless lady.”

Ms Kerwick said she was very concerned that homeless rape victims may not have adequate access to medical care for their internal and external injuries.

“I think the Taoiseach should ask Caitriona and Mary Crilly what the Government can do to protect homeless people, because whether you have a roof over your head or not, rape is rape, and the people in doorways are human beings, and they could be any one of us.

“I know he’s very busy, but I believe Micheál Martin is a compassionate man, and I believe he cares about homeless people, and I’m sure he would take an hour to meet Caitriona and Mary.”

Describing Ms Twomey and Ms Crilly as “unsung heroes”, Ms Kerwick said: “I know that they don’t look for thanks, but that said, these two remarkable women are real, honest to God heroes and I think the Taoiseach should show his support.”

In 1992, when the sentencing of her former boyfriend and rapist was adjourned for a year, after which he would be given what turned out to be a suspended sentence, Lavinia Kerwick contacted the Gerry Ryan Show on RTÉ 2FM and – waiving her right to anonymity – spoke about the ordeal she had suffered.

Catriona Twomey is one of the most trusted and respected people in Cork. Her words carry weight, and when she speaks, people listen. When Catriona says homeless people are being raped in plain sight on our streets, you may be sure she is telling the truth.

The public’s reaction to the interview led to the then minister for justice, Pádraig Flynn, beginning the process to change legislation, allowing victim impact statements to be made in court, and giving the DPP the power to appeal leniency of a sentence.

Caitriona Twomey said she was hopeful the Taoiseach would visit Cork Penny Dinners to show his support for homeless people.

“I think the time is right for Micheál Martin to stand with the most vulnerable people in our society, and knowing him I would be confident that he will do the right thing.”

Mary Crilly said she would welcome a meeting with the Taoiseach as “it would highlight not just the lives of homeless women but the prevalence of women who are homeless. I think there is a belief that it is only men who are homeless which isn’t the case.”

A Government spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “The Taoiseach has the greatest of respect for Caitriona Twomey and Mary Crilly and the work they do, and is open to meeting with both women to discuss the homelessness situation and the impact it is having on vulnerable people.”