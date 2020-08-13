Woman recovering after machete attack in Limerick 

A young woman is recovering after being attacked by a man armed with a machete in Limerick.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident occurred at St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s Park.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Monday night.

Sources said the woman, aged in her early 20s, sustained cuts to her hands and fingers and was lucky not to have been more seriously injured.

Another woman who was in the company of the victim was not injured.

The victim was treated at the scene by HSE paramedics and later taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life-threatening injuries.

A source said the woman was injured after she was attacked with “a machete”.

The woman suffered “cuts to her forearm and fingers”.

Gardaí are investigating the motive for the attack.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault incident which occurred in St Marys Park, Co Limerick on the 9th August 2020 at approximately 9pm.

“A female in her 20s was taken to Limerick Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."