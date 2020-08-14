Spike in homeless deaths signals need for 'crisis response', says Sinn Féin

Greater supports and funding are needed to prevent further deaths among homeless people, according to Sinn Fein's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin.

It comes after two homeless people died in Cork in the past 48 hours.

It follows 10 deaths among people engaging with homeless services in Dublin last month.

Up to 31 homeless people have died in Dublin in the first six months of this year, while last year 34 people died in total across the country, and includes an "unprecedented spike" of seven deaths that happened in the week of July 19.

Speaking on Newstalk radio's Pat Kenny Show, Deputy Ó Broin said that is a stark figure.

He said: "What we know is that in general people who are engaged with homeless services would often be single or have other issues - what we call triggers - in their lives, and that might be mental health or addiction.

"What is clear is that despite the really valiant efforts of frontline service providers, volunteers, council staff... neither the supports, funding or the most effective models to address these very vulnerable people are being put in place."

He is now calling for an immediate "crisis response" following a spike in the number of homeless deaths.

The Sinn Féin housing spokesperson said Government and other agencies should come together now to put in place an immediate crisis response, rather than a "long, interminable review".

He suggested there is a need to "dramatically improve" the quality of emergency accommodation for single people, including ending dormitory-style accommodation.

He said: "We hear repeatedly of significant numbers of people who do not feel safe in some of the emergency accommodation that's needed, for a variety of reasons.

"I've dealt with people myself who were sleeping rough, who had gone through detoxification for serious addiction.

"The only emergency accommodation that was being made available to them in Dublin... was dorm-style accommodation where there would be active drug users.

They had to make that Hobson's choice of either risking reactivating their addiction or sleeping rough. Sleeping rough was - and I use this word very cautiously - the better of the two options.

Deputy Ó Broin also said there needs to be a major improvement to mental health and addiction supports.

However, he said the 'big issue' is the need for a significant increase in the level of 'housing first' tenancies, where people are put in their own tenancy with the necessary supports.

He suggested the level of funding for that programme is currently far too low.