Man found dead in Cork city centre identified by gardaí

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Cork city have identified him as 35-year-old Gary Dineen.

Mr Dineen, originally from the north side of the city, was found at Merchant's Quay car park on Parnell Place shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday morning.

A post mortem took place this afternoon August 13 at Cork University Hospital, the results of which have been given to Gardaí.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who was with Mr Dineen from Saturday, August 8, or anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the Merchant's Quay car park to come forward with information.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone with dashcam footage of anything suspicious in the car park between Saturday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 12.

Gardaí can be contacted at the Bridewell Garda Station at 021-4943330, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating reports that a body has been found near the city centre.

It is understood that the body was discovered near a play area on the Mardyke.

Early indications suggest that the body may have been there for days, rather than hours.

The body was found close to an area which has been used as a tented village by homeless people in recent months.

Gardaí confirmed they do not believe the death to be suspicious