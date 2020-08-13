Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man in critical condition after Kerry crash

The injured man was airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital.
The collision between a motorcycle and a car happened on the New Line Road in Waterville at around 3.40 yesterday afternoon.

Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 09:40 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing to any wintesses to a Co Kerry crash yesterday evening to come forward.

A motorcyclist in his 30s is in critical condition after the crash on the New Line Road in Waterville.

The injured man was airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital.

A forensic examination has been carried out, and Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Killarney Garda Station.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

