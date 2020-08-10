OPW defends public consultation on Cork flood defence project

Save Cork City criticised the OPW's images showing the proposed Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme. 
OPW defends public consultation on Cork flood defence project

Images of the repaired quay walls on Bachelors Quay show the area of the highest raised defences anywhere in the city — about  1.2m. File picture

Monday, August 10, 2020 - 20:04 PM
Eoin English

The Office of Public Works has defended the public consultation on the Cork flood defence project and insists that the images it has produced of the defences are an accurate representation of what it plans to build.

It follows criticism from the Save Cork City (SCC) campaign group in response to the OPW’s release of another series of images showing the proposed Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) defences on the North Mall, on Wandesford Quay, Bachelors Quay, Fitzgerald's Park, and on the Lee Fields.

SCC spokesman, John Hegarty, said people do  not feel they have been part of a consultation process which would have affected the final designs of the €150m scheme — the single largest investment in flood defences in the history of the state.

“There have been a few additions to this scheme but fundamentally the scheme hasn’t changed and the issues we have with the scheme are still the same,” he said.

He said those opposed to the OPW’s approach will not be happy if the scheme progresses because they believe the city will not have the right flood protection.

“This scheme has so many flaws, and questions over it now I don’t know how they’re pursuing it really,” he said.

However, a spokesman for the OPW said the scheme has been in planning for 13 years and has included extensive and genuine public consultation.

Read More

Day one of mandatory face masks: People of Cork say 'que sera, sera'

He said a comparison of images produced in 2016, in 2017 with the latest images proves that public feedback has been taken on board, concerns have been listened to and changes have been made, especially on the North Mall, Fitzgerald’s Park and on Lee Fields.

“The consultation we engaged in was genuine, we were interested in what people had to say and we were always willing to make changes, subject to certain limits,” he said.

Proposals for Fitzgerald’s Park have changed from an embankment and wall to a reprofiling of the landscape to create a more natural park environment, he said.

Concerns about the impact on heritage features on the North Mall have led to the retention of the river railings here, the lowering of pavement and brickwork to expose more of the railings, the use of demountable flood barriers, and the retention of as many of the mature trees as possible.

Images of the repaired quay walls on Bachelors Quay show the area of the highest raised defences anywhere in the city — about  1.2m or about adult elbow height.

“We hope these images, in particular, debunk the idea of the river being closed off from the city. The opposite is, in fact, the case,” he said.

And he said the images of Wandesford Quay show how existing masonry will be maintained.

It is hoped that the scheme will be finalised for submission to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, to seek statutory approval, in the first half of next year.

Read More

Cork City Council reviewing management of Part V planning regulations

More in this section

Thunder child II Fastnet Rock _resize.jpg Cork-based crew set new world record with Thunder Child II
DENIS sheehan 1.jpg Tributes paid to Paddy Sheehan, former Fine Gael TD
Limerick Cycle Bus.jpeg Temporary cycle lane on busy Limerick bridge to be removed just as school term starts
opwflood defencecork city

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices