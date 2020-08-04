East Cork town unveils Moby Dick statue

An east Cork town has set in stone its links to one of the most famous chapters in literary history, with a statue commemorating its part in John Huston's classic film adaptation of Herman Meville's Moby Dick.

Some 66 years ago, the town was transformed to play a starring role in the big screen version of one of the most famous books of all time.

The new monument on Youghal’s Market Square quayside features the whale’s doomed and demented nemesis Ahab, harpoon in hand, at the helm of his ship, the Pequod.

It sits in the area that Huston transformed into a New Bedford, Massachusetts whaling village to film the opening scenes of his movie in 1954.

The blockbuster movie Moby Dick, starring Gregory Peck and Noel Purcell, filming at Youghal.

Dozens of locals served as extras alongside the likes of Gregory Peck, Richard Basehart and Royal Dano as the town basked in the glow of Hollywood glamour.

But, Youghal never capitalised on its association with the film, other than bar owner Paddy Linehan renaming his pub, which had served as Huston's office, as Moby Dick's.

That was until three years ago, when volunteer festival and community events group Youghal 4 All decided to honour the occasion with a gift for the town.

Cloyne sculptor Matthew Thompson received the commission and drew up the design.

Funding for the €35,000 project was met through donations from local schools, business and the general public, as well as a substantial contribution from the Society of the Friendly Sons of St Patrick in New Bedford, with which Youghal is twinned, and match funding from Cork County Council.

Cut from Kilkenny limestone, the statue and plinth combined weigh almost two tonnes, with the harpoon made from stainless steel.

Sculptor Matthew Thompson with the piece. Picture: Larry Cummins

It took over six months to make, according to Mr Thompson. Its initial launch was delayed by Covid-19, with Mr Thompson adding that “its just pure relief to see it in its final resting place with the sea appropriately in the background”.

Locals have welcomed the statute with delight.

“I watched the film being shot and now I’m seeing the statue being erected. It's wonderful," said octogenarian John McGrath who once lived in the nearby Clock Tower.

Youghal 4 All secretary Helen Heaphy-Grainge said installation marks “a proud day” for her groups.

Actor Gregory Peck on the set of the film 'Moby Dick' in Youghal.

"We believe it will prove a popular tourist attraction, particularly amongst Americans and with the tourist office only metres away.

“We would hope that photos and video footage will circulate globally and raise the town's profile far and wide as a well as nationally”, she added.

The development is the latest in a number of initiatives enhancing Youghal’s profile as a family holiday destination. Work is presently now underway on the Midleton-Youghal(MY) greenway and on a 3km extension to the town's boardwalk.