Clare and Limerick gardaí arrest two in separate investigations into eight burglaries

One man has been arrested in connection with five burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Limerick city.
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 09:53 AM
Two men have been charged in two separate investigations into burglaries in counties Clare and Limerick.

One man was arrested in connection with three burglaries, a theft and criminal damage in Co. Clare.

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, Gardaí in Kilrush investigated the report of a burglary at a house on Toler Street.

Officers saw a man coming out through a side window of the house and arrested him following a short chase on foot.

The man, in his 30s, was carrying a knife.

After a search of the scene, gardaí also found a hatchet and a screwdriver that are believed to have been used in the burglary.

The suspect was questioned at Kilrush Garda Station and has since been charged.

He has also been charged in relation to the following incidents in Co. Clare:

* Burglary at a shop on Francis Street that occurred on June 26 

* Criminal damage to a shop on John Street on May 31 

* Burglary at a house on John Street on May 31 

* Theft from a Church in Kilrush on March 23 

He is due to appear before Ennis District Court this morning.

Separately, another man has been arrested in connection with five burglaries and two attempted burglaries in Limerick city.

Gardaí on patrol on O'Connell Street shortly after 11pm on Friday heard glass smashing and saw a man leave a business premises.

The man, aged in 40s, was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained.

He was also questioned and charged in relation to other burglaries that day in the city.

They were:

* Burglary at an office on Lower Cecil Street 

* Burglary at an apartment on Lower Mallow Street 

* Burglary at an office on Lower Mallow Street 

* Burglary at a hair salon on O'Connell Street 

* Attempted burglary at a café on Mallow Street 

* Attempted burglary at an office on Lower Mallow Street 

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning.

