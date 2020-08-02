Vintners claim pubs are 'collateral damage' in Covid-19 safety message

VFI Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben, feels pubs that do not serve food have been unfairly targetted by the State.
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 07:27 AM
digital desk

The Vintners Federation of Ireland is hitting out at the Government for sending a coronavirus safety message by not allowing pubs to open.

It said its members have been closed for five months and they need to get back in business.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will decide on Tuesday whether to reopen pubs on August 10 under Phase 4.

VFI Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben, feels pubs that do not serve food have been unfairly targetted by the State.

Mr Cribben said: "Just before July the 20th there was a spike in numbers which was down to house parties and travel, and the Government decided then to keep pubs closed as a means of sending a message to the public.

"Now we believe that is unfair, it is using pubs as almost collateral damage to send a message when they should be tackling issues that are there."

