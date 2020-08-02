Gardaí continue questioning man arrested after car chase and armed robbery in Dublin

A man is in custody following an armed robbery and a car chase in North Dublin.
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 07:12 AM
digital desk

It happened in Baldoyle at about 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Two men entered a shop on the Grange Road with a suspected gun and threatened staff.

They left soon afterwards with a sum of money and fled in a grey-coloured car as gardaí arrived.

Officers gave chase, and the pursuit ended suddenly when the car crashed on the Priorswood Road.

One person was arrested, the gun and cash from the robbery was recovered.

The 26-year-old is being held at Raheny Garda Station.

Nobody was injured in the robbery or the pursuit.

