Quick Pick ticket bought in Limerick wins €500k EuroMillions prize

Someone in Limerick is going to have an especially good bank holiday weekend.
Quick Pick ticket bought in Limerick wins €500k EuroMillions prize

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Circle K Thomand service station in Thomondgate, Co Limerick.

Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 09:47 AM
digital desk

A EuroMillions player who bought their ticket from a filling station down the road from Thomond Park in Limerick city has won €500,000 from last night's draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought yesterday at the Circle K Thomand service station in Thomondgate, Co Limerick.

The National Lottery is appealing EuroMillions players in Limerick to check their tickets to see if they are the 19th person in the country to win the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 this year.

The winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw are: 11, 12, 15, 32 and 44.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “Officially it may have been the last day of summer yesterday but for one lucky ticket-holder in Limerick, it’s going to be sunny for a long time as they scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000. 

"We are appealing to all our EuroMillions players in Limerick, specifically those who maybe stopped in the Thomondgate area for fuel yesterday, to check those tickets very carefully. 

"If you have matched all five of the above numbers contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."

Read More

Cork GP: People think Covid-19 is 'something that's not going to happen to them'

More in this section

Coronavirus Cork GP: People think Covid-19 is 'something that's not going to happen to them'
Coronavirus: Flights leaving Cork Airport, Ireland. Aer Lingus job cuts could affect future viability of Cork and Shannon airports
LC%20tivoli%2001 Fears Cork is 'shooting itself in the foot' with non-opening new bridge
lottonational lotteryeuromillionsplace: limerick

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

  • 3
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices