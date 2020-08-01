Quick Pick ticket bought in Limerick wins €500k EuroMillions prize

A EuroMillions player who bought their ticket from a filling station down the road from Thomond Park in Limerick city has won €500,000 from last night's draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought yesterday at the Circle K Thomand service station in Thomondgate, Co Limerick.

The National Lottery is appealing EuroMillions players in Limerick to check their tickets to see if they are the 19th person in the country to win the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 this year.

The winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw are: 11, 12, 15, 32 and 44.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “Officially it may have been the last day of summer yesterday but for one lucky ticket-holder in Limerick, it’s going to be sunny for a long time as they scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

"We are appealing to all our EuroMillions players in Limerick, specifically those who maybe stopped in the Thomondgate area for fuel yesterday, to check those tickets very carefully.

"If you have matched all five of the above numbers contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."