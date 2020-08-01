Cork GP: People think Covid-19 is 'something that's not going to happen to them'

Dr Ronan Glynn reminded people that there is no charge for GP or testing services concerning coronavirus.
38 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last night bringing the total to 26,065 and there were no deaths in the last 24 hours.

Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 08:45 AM
digital desk

A survey of GPs shows the majority of patients who contacted them with coronavirus symptoms within the last week had not self-isolated.

The median age is 30 while 82% are under 45 years of age.

The acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, yesterday said that “the importance of isolating as soon as you have any flu-like symptoms cannot be overstated”.

“Without this individual action, we simply will not break the chains of transmission and we will put many people at risk of infection,” he said, adding a reminder that there is no charge for GP or testing services concerning the virus.

Cork GP, Dr Doireann O'Leary, today said there is a worrying rise in the number of people not taking their symptoms seriously.

Dr O'Leary said: "If I'm speaking to a patient in a telephone consultation and they are describing the symptoms to me, if I say that they need a Covid test, most people are surprised by it. 

"They are saying they probably have hay fever or just a typical common cold.

"People do seem to think that it's something that's not going to happen to them, so because of that, they aren't isolating."

Country on high alert for potential second Covid-19 surge

