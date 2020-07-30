Weather warning issued for Co Kerry

Kenmare Fire Service personnel dealing with flooding in the town square today. Photo; Evan Doak
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 14:44 PM
Digital Desk staff

A status yellow rainfall weather warning has been issued for Co Kerry.

Heavy rain and localised flooding is expected from 11pm tonight until 7am tomorrow.

Between 20 and 40mm of rain is expected to fall, with potentially higher amounts possible in mountainous areas. 

Poor visibility and poor driving conditions are also expected.

A number of roads were blocked off in the county this morning due to flooding overnight.

Additionally, a status yellow warning for gales off the coast from Kerry to Mayo has been issued. 

Southeast winds will occasionally reach gale force this afternoon and evening on coasts from Valentia to Slyne Head to Erris Head.

Skellig Star residents 'would do better in a refugee camp in Lebanon,' TD tells Dáil

